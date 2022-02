All recreation offices will be closed on Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 21.The recreation centers, fit clubs, outdoor facilities, swimming pools, boat tours and dog parks will be open for your enjoyment.

Guest ID cards, executive trail fees and activity registration will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Regional Recreation Complexes 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 21.