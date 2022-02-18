74 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 18, 2022
type here...

Teen son of Village of Hawkins couple arrested after fracas at town square

By Meta Minton
Max Michael Petitpas
Max Michael Petitpas

The teen son of a Massachusetts couple who owns a home in the Village of Hawkins was arrested after a fracas at a town square.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at the wee hours Friday morning to Lake Sumter Landing where they arrested 19-year-old Max Michael Petitpas who lives at 1269 Stetson St., a home purchased by his parents in May 2021 for $296,300. They receive the property tax bill at their home in Somerville, Mass.

Petitpas had been arguing with customers in the bar area of City Fire. He was “belligerent” and got angry with a female. He took a swing at her and missed, according to the arrest report. Petitpas initially left the bar, but returned a short time later and started cursing at customers. They told him to go home because he was “drunk.” He attempted to take a swing at another customer and was restrained until deputies arrived on the scene.

The Melrose, Mass. native was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Too many Marxists offering their opinions

A Village of Fenney resident contends that there are too many Marxists expressing their opinions. Read his Letter to the Editor.

My version of a hole-in-one

Frequent letter writer Hugo Buchanan offers a humorous take on a hole-in-one.

Unnecessary information in news articles

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of Villages-News.com’s reporting of “unnecessary information” in news articles.

Improvements for Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident has a suggestion for improving safety on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.

Villagers could settle their differences with cage fights at the square

A Village of Lynnhaven resident offers an idea in which Villagers could settle their differences with cage fights at the square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos