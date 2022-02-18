Teen son of Village of Hawkins couple arrested after fracas at town square

The teen son of a Massachusetts couple who owns a home in the Village of Hawkins was arrested after a fracas at a town square.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at the wee hours Friday morning to Lake Sumter Landing where they arrested 19-year-old Max Michael Petitpas who lives at 1269 Stetson St., a home purchased by his parents in May 2021 for $296,300. They receive the property tax bill at their home in Somerville, Mass.

Petitpas had been arguing with customers in the bar area of City Fire. He was “belligerent” and got angry with a female. He took a swing at her and missed, according to the arrest report. Petitpas initially left the bar, but returned a short time later and started cursing at customers. They told him to go home because he was “drunk.” He attempted to take a swing at another customer and was restrained until deputies arrived on the scene.

The Melrose, Mass. native was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.