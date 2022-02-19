Dog recovering from burns suffered along with owner in car fire

Bane, a terrier/American Staffordshire mix dog that was burned in a car fire Feb. 5, is recovering from his injuries and being treated by veterinarians for Sumter County Animal Services. Bane’s owner, also burned in the car fire, has been unable to be reunited with Bane while recuperating.

So far, Bane has been treated for burns to the face around his eyes and muzzle, the right side of his body, to all four paws and his lower body. Other than the burn wounds, the vet report says the dog’s health is good and that his recovery prognosis from the burns is fair to good. With treatment, the burn wounds should continue healing.

His owner is still interested in being reunited with Bane, so Sumter County Animal Services will continue providing for the care that Bane needs in the meantime.

This isn’t the first time Animal Services has gone the extra mile to make sure a pet gets the necessary care. Vision, a puppy that was afflicted with Parvovirus, a vicious virus that kills most animals it inflicts, was rushed to a veterinarian for immediate treatment. The veterinarian ordered IV medications and around-the-clock fluids. Sumter County Animal Services stepped up to the challenge to provide the care. Vision’s health continued to decline and he was hospitalized for several days.

Upon returning to Sumter County Animal Services, staff provided around-the-clock care as they saw the sick puppy’s determination to live. When Vision’s condition didn’t improve, the puppy was sent back to Planned Pethood Cares. The veterinarian recommended Vision either be hospitalized in critical care or euthanized. Blue Pearl Pet Hospital was able to take Vision, but not until the next day. Sumter County Animal Services cared for Vision until they could transport him to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital.

Vision was in critical condition at that point. Day after day, his body lost muscle from repeated vomiting and diarrhea, a reaction to rid his body of the virus. However, he had a strong will to live for which the Blue Pearl Pet Hospital staff named him Vision. Eventually, his health improved enough that they could release him from the hospital.

After his release from the hospital, the Sumter County Animal Services Manager opted to provide in-home intensive foster care for Vision. Starting Over, a rescue agency in Marion County, then took Vision to continue providing the care the puppy needed.

In the case of Vision, his sibling and mom, the owner relinquished rights to Animal Services, which is why Vision was able to receive foster home care. As Bane’s owner wants to be reunited with his dog, he will continue to receive the medical care that he needs at Animal Services until the two can be reunited.

If you are interested in providing a permanent or temporary home to a dog or cat, please apply online to adopt at www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt or foster at www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster .