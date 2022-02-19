Janet Welch Beasley was born November 24, 1940 in La Junta, Colorado to William Day Welch and Rachel Broadfoot Welch. Janet was the little sister to Gwen McNeese and big sister to William “Billy” Welch. Janet Beasley went home to be eternally with her Lord and Savior in Leesburg, Florida on February 11, 2022. She was reunited there with her parents and siblings. Janet is survived by her husband of 56 years, T. Tarry Beasley, II their daughter Janet Lee McDowell and son T. Tarry Beasley, III and grandsons Michael and James McDowell and T. Tarry “Ivy” Beasley, IV and niece Nina Jean Wildes. Janet met Tarry at the University of Tennessee where she studied to become a teacher. They married June 28, 1964 and made their home in Memphis, Tennessee. Janet taught elementary school until having Janet Lee and Tarry when she dedicated herself to their upbringing and tending to the family full time. Janet loved to travel. Her favorite places were England and Scotland. She took after her mother and loved to cook, sew, needlepoint, knit and later discovered beading. She was a member of the Germantown Garden Club and the Shelby County Republican Women. She led Bible Study Fellowship for more than 10 years. Janet also loved to volunteer at the church – helping with VBS, hosting missionaries in her home, leading in the Women’s Ministries, coordinating Wednesday night pot lucks and other church wide events.

A celebration of Life service will be conducted by Rev. Jimmy Latimer on February 19 at 10:00 at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery at 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119.