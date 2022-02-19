Official wants details on costs for independent fire district in The Villages

A Community Development District 5 supervisor is seeking more details about financing for a Villages independent fire district.

Assistant District Manager Brittany Wilson told CDD 5 supervisors Friday that a bill to establish the independent district has received the endorsement of two committees and is advancing through the legislature.

If the state approves, a referendum to establish the district would be placed on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

CDD 5 Supervisor Reed Panos asked Wilson how tax money will be raised for the district.

She said the district can tax property owners up to 1 cent per $1,000 assessed valuation. They would be charged $124 per parcel, the current fee for fire protection in Sumter County.

Commercial property also would be assessed 75 cents per $1,000 annually on assessed improvements, defined as the difference between the market value and land value.

Wilson said a property with a $10 million market value, for example, could be taxed about $7,000 a year.

Panos asked her to provide specific examples at the board’s meeting next month.

He said businesses and the Developer should not have a tax advantage over residents in financing the independent district.

“If it’s equal between residents and commercial property, that’s what we’re looking for,” Panos said.

The independent district would provide fire and ambulance services to the Sumter County portion of The Villages. The district would have mutual aid agreements with fire and ambulance providers in Lake and Marion counties.

With ambulances on order, the Villages Fire Department is expected to begin providing ambulance service Oct. 1. Sumter County also has ordered a dozen ambulances with delivery expected by the end of the year.

Sumter County commissioners voted last September to transfer ambulance services to the two fire departments from American Medical Response, a national private company that came under fire last year for slow response times. AMR and its predecessor, Rural Metro, offered emergency ambulance service in Sumter County for the past decade.