63.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 19, 2022
type here...

Village of Fenney man to lose license after drunk driving arrest

By Meta Minton
Brett Harrison Horton
Brett Harrison Horton

A Village of Fenney man will lose his driver’s license as a result of his arrest on a drunk driving charge stemming from an automobile crash.

Brett Harrison Horton, 37, entered a plea of no contest earlier this month to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Horton, who lives at 5762 Koonce Court, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet 1500 at about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 on County Road 462 west of County Road 223 in Wildwood when he struck a silver 2015 Ford Explorer, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger in the Ford Explorer suffered a facial injury and a possible dislocated shoulder and was transported by ambulance to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. The driver of the Ford Explorer had complaints about neck pain.

It appeared Horton had been drinking. The Virginia native struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .170 and .165 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Snowbird traffic a real problem for neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of De La Vista West resident is pleading for a traffic light to help the neighborhood cope with snowbird traffic. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Let’s pay tribute to Roberto Clemente

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is encouraging The Villages to pay tribute to baseball legend Roberto Clemente.

War is not the answer in Ukraine

A Villager who heads the World Beyond War-Central Florida Chapter contends that war is not the answer in Ukraine.

Too many Marxists offering their opinions

A Village of Fenney resident contends that there are too many Marxists expressing their opinions. Read his Letter to the Editor.

My version of a hole-in-one

Frequent letter writer Hugo Buchanan offers a humorous take on a hole-in-one.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos