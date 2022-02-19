Village of Fenney man to lose license after drunk driving arrest

A Village of Fenney man will lose his driver’s license as a result of his arrest on a drunk driving charge stemming from an automobile crash.

Brett Harrison Horton, 37, entered a plea of no contest earlier this month to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Horton, who lives at 5762 Koonce Court, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet 1500 at about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 on County Road 462 west of County Road 223 in Wildwood when he struck a silver 2015 Ford Explorer, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger in the Ford Explorer suffered a facial injury and a possible dislocated shoulder and was transported by ambulance to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. The driver of the Ford Explorer had complaints about neck pain.

It appeared Horton had been drinking. The Virginia native struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .170 and .165 blood alcohol content.