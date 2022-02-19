63.9 F
Saturday, February 19, 2022
By Staff Report
Virginia D. Macdonald, 80, of Summerfield, Florida passed away February 12, 2022, at the Ted & Diane Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield, Florida. She was the companion of Vincent Looft for 27 years. Virginia “Ginny” was born in Decatur, Illinois the daughter of the late C. Thomas and Jennie Duncan. Prior to her retirement she enjoyed refurbishing antiques and enjoyed charity work. She was a member of the Silver Springs Shores Presbyterian Church, Ocala, FL. She would like to be remembered as a good mother and friend who did the best she could under the circumstances. She felt that communication was very important as well as being honest and responsible for your own actions. Virginia is survived by her companion, Vincent Looft of Summerfield, FL her daughter, Cynthia Berrigan (Phil) of Chittenango, NY her son, William Macdonald of California, her grandchildren Jennifer, Matthew, Will and Joey and her great grandchild Charlie. A memorial service will be held at the Silver Springs Shores Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Marion County Humane Society, 701 NW 14th Rd, Ocala, FL 34475. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.

