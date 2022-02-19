War is not the answer in Ukraine

To the Editor:

• There was no choice, war was necessary

• We tried every other option

• The Russians gave us no choice

• We fought for Ukrainian freedom

• Americans and our allies fought and died to stop Russian aggression

• War was needed to protect freedom

• Let’s listen to the generals and the military experts

• The Russians are the aggressors. The U.S. and NATO have done nothing provocative.

• We can’t cave in to demands. To compromise is to appease.

These will be some of the lies told in American history books, if the world survives a war between the world’s most nuclear-armed sides. Before the history books are written, the U.S. mass media whether it’s MSNBC, NPR, Fox, the New York Times, or the Wall Street Journal, will be using similar phrases.

And we’re going to hear from generals and former generals and high-ranking officials about how this war will be or was the last resort, and necessary to American interests and national security. We won’t be told that those former generals and other high-ranking officials now work for or sit on the boards of major weapons manufacturers and other military contractors.

Then we will hear about how we must support the troops and how many U.S. forces have died, but we won’t hear about how many other people died or became refugees.

The truth is the first casualty of war is a worn-out and oft-ignored phrase.

So let us go forth and kill and destroy while we claim to be protecting freedom and security. There will be no winners—except maybe those who profit from war.

Al Mytty

Coordinator, World Beyond War-Central Florida Chapter