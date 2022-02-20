76.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Daughters of American Revolution hear about World War II spies

By Press Release
Jim Press 2
Professor James Press is thanked by Cindy Kolevar, Regent the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, after speaking at the group’s February meeting at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. Press discussed the spies who helped the Allies win World War II.

Press 3Local members of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently learned about the spies who helped the Allies win World War II.

Professor James Press spoke at the latest monthly meeting of the John Bartram Chapter of the DAR at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. Press discussed the many spies who operated during WWII in the Office of Strategic Services, which was the predecessor to the current CIA.

Press told the group that people from all walks of life worked as spies to help the Allies, including a Japanese couple who left Japan and their young daughter to work for the Americans. He also spoke about Virginia Hall, a graduate of Bernard and Vassar who worked as a spy in France and received the Distinguished Service Cross for her work with the French Resistance.

Many well-known personalities such as Marlene Dietrich and Julia Childs worked in various operations to help the Allies, according to Press, who took questions from the audience.

Each DAR member has traced their ancestry to one or more patriots of the Revolution. At the latest meeting, member Janet Thommes told of her patriot ancestor, Stephen Duval of Rhode Island, who provided support to the colonists.

Tickets for the Michelle Rigby Assad luncheon on March 12th are available by contacting Anita at 317-363-4474 or Claudia at 352-259-8648. Choices of either chicken piccata or Silverlake salad must be received by March 4, along with the $35.00 per person fee. Money raised will benefit the local school education/scholarship fund.

The next meeting will be held March 18 at the Rohan Recreation Center, as Eisenhower will be closed for annual maintenance.

