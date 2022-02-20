76.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 20, 2022
type here...

Fruitland Park man back behind bars after judge revokes his bond

By Meta Minton
Joshua Edwarrds
Joshua Edwards

A Fruitland Park man is back behind bars after a judge revoked his bond.

Joshua Edwards, 37, of 2905 Arbor Ridge, was booked with bond Thursday at the Lake County Jail.

He has been released Feb. 9 after posting $7,000 bond in connection with his Feb. 8 arrest on a Marion County warrant charging him grand theft of a motor vehicle. He had been free on bond at that time a charge of driving while license suspended.

In 2018 when he was a resident of Lady Lake, Edwards was arrested after he was found with a stun gun, counterfeit money and drugs after a traffic stop near the Cracker Barrel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Last year, Edwards was pulled over for a window tint violation and was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. A check revealed Edwards’ driver’s license was not valid and he has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

She is still at it

A Village of Piedmont resident offers a rebuttal to a recent Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Why are residents being denied access to audio hookups at recreation centers?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks why residents are being denied access to audio hookup at recreation centers.

Thank you for taking great care of the crepe myrtle trees

A Village of Fernandina resident is grateful for the care of the crepe myrtle trees in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Snowbird traffic a real problem for neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of De La Vista West resident is pleading for a traffic light to help the neighborhood cope with snowbird traffic. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Let’s pay tribute to Roberto Clemente

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is encouraging The Villages to pay tribute to baseball legend Roberto Clemente.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos