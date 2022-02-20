Fruitland Park man back behind bars after judge revokes his bond

A Fruitland Park man is back behind bars after a judge revoked his bond.

Joshua Edwards, 37, of 2905 Arbor Ridge, was booked with bond Thursday at the Lake County Jail.

He has been released Feb. 9 after posting $7,000 bond in connection with his Feb. 8 arrest on a Marion County warrant charging him grand theft of a motor vehicle. He had been free on bond at that time a charge of driving while license suspended.

In 2018 when he was a resident of Lady Lake, Edwards was arrested after he was found with a stun gun, counterfeit money and drugs after a traffic stop near the Cracker Barrel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Last year, Edwards was pulled over for a window tint violation and was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. A check revealed Edwards’ driver’s license was not valid and he has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended.