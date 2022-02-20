June Mildred Sievers, 93, of Oxford, FL passed away Monday, February 14, 2022. She was born April 16, 1928 in Shomokin, PA to Joseph and Catherine “Dombrowski” Konetski.

June was always conscientious of her appearance. Let’s just say she had an impeccable appearance. She also had a great sense of humor. Besides just being genuinely loving and humorous, she loved word search books, the lottery and casinos. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lawrence on December 13, 1994 and sons: Ronald and Dominick Sievers. She is survived by her son, Lawrence (Rosemarie) Sievers; daughters: Cindy (Ralph) Diaz and Sandra (Scott) Wesson; brothers: Edward (Peggy) Leath and John Daniel (Regina) Leath; sisters: Catherine Moriarty and Lorraine (Michael) Cordasco; daughter-in-law, Janet Sievers; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and numerous other loving family and friends.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm with a prayer service starting at 1:30 PM on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.