46.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 20, 2022
type here...

June Mildred Sievers

By Staff Report
June Mildred Sievers
June Mildred Sievers

June Mildred Sievers, 93, of Oxford, FL passed away Monday, February 14, 2022. She was born April 16, 1928 in Shomokin, PA to Joseph and Catherine “Dombrowski” Konetski.
June was always conscientious of her appearance. Let’s just say she had an impeccable appearance. She also had a great sense of humor. Besides just being genuinely loving and humorous, she loved word search books, the lottery and casinos. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lawrence on December 13, 1994 and sons: Ronald and Dominick Sievers. She is survived by her son, Lawrence (Rosemarie) Sievers; daughters: Cindy (Ralph) Diaz and Sandra (Scott) Wesson; brothers: Edward (Peggy) Leath and John Daniel (Regina) Leath; sisters: Catherine Moriarty and Lorraine (Michael) Cordasco; daughter-in-law, Janet Sievers; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and numerous other loving family and friends.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm with a prayer service starting at 1:30 PM on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Snowbird traffic a real problem for neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of De La Vista West resident is pleading for a traffic light to help the neighborhood cope with snowbird traffic. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Let’s pay tribute to Roberto Clemente

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is encouraging The Villages to pay tribute to baseball legend Roberto Clemente.

War is not the answer in Ukraine

A Villager who heads the World Beyond War-Central Florida Chapter contends that war is not the answer in Ukraine.

Too many Marxists offering their opinions

A Village of Fenney resident contends that there are too many Marxists expressing their opinions. Read his Letter to the Editor.

My version of a hole-in-one

Frequent letter writer Hugo Buchanan offers a humorous take on a hole-in-one.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos