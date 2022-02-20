More officials fearful residents will pay price for poor construction in The Villages

Some community development district supervisors are alarmed over sinkholes and the state of The Villages storm water drainage system.

Supervisors on several district boards expressed concern last week after the Project Wide Advisory Committee approved $1 million in repairs for pipes, pumps and sinkholes.

CDD 7 Supervisor Jerry Vincenti predicted Thursday that PWAC will want more money for “inferior construction.”

His comments were echoed Friday by other supervisors.

The problems are due to “poor workmanship, poor maintenance or poor construction,” said CDD 8 Supervisor Sal Torname,

“Obviously, there’s something wrong,” he said. “It’s not working.”

District Manager Kenneth Blocker defended the storm water system.

“They’re always built to code,” he said. “They’re always inspected.”

CDD 6 Supervisor Linda Grzesik said The Villages used to use divers and video to inspect the storm water system every five years and the last inspection was in 2014 or 2015.

“We might want to check on what will be done,” she said.

CDD 5 Supervisor Reed Panos called for an independent inspection of the entire storm water system by a firm not connected to The Villages.

“We need to look at the big picture,” he said.

On Thursday, Vincenti said not all sinkholes are natural and some may be due to bad pipes.

“It’s costing the residents a fortune,” he said.