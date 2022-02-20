Trash pickup schedules will not be impacted in The Villages on Presidents’ Day

The District Office in The Villages has released the following information about trash pickup on Presidents’ Day:

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in CDDs 12 and 13, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11)

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.