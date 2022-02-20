75.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Why are residents being denied access to audio hookups at recreation centers?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am concerned about access to recreation facility services in The Villages. I live in The Villages. Recreation center staff members are very helpful — this is not a complaint about staff in the recreation centers.
Recently, I asked a Recreation Department head why residents and volunteer lifestyle groups are being denied audio hookup to the sound systems in The Villages recreation centers (the centers that we pay for with our amenities fees), I received an unsatisfactory response from the Recreation Department. Why would they deny us use of the facilities (AV equipment, audio hookup, etc.) and limit space availability to all who pay for access to recreation centers in The Villages? By the way, I never got an answer to that question.
Recreation Center Response (Public Record):
Per Resident Lifestyle Guidelines “Any unused room may be reserved any time within 24 hours. If requesting a pre-set room, the room must be put back to its original setup. If requesting a banquet room, minimal setups may be provided. Setups for these rooms are limited to staff availability and up to 2 tables with 16 chairs. These items are not provided: audio visual including televisions and video equipment, podiums and computers. Table Tennis will be set up on request in available meeting rooms. Card rooms are preset. We will allow use of 1 wired mic, based on availability, in addition to the items listed. I have attached the required form, which is to be completed by staff, you are only expected to sign.
The intent of this service is to provide limited, infrequent use by residents and resident lifestyle volunteer groups. The maximum allotted time is 3.5 hours. All individuals/groups utilizing the 24 hour call-in must comply with all Resident Lifestyle Volunteer and Facility Guidelines. All attendees must be Villages residents and show their ID card before starting. Activity Releases must be signed by all parties.

Ruth Ann Strickland
Alden Bungalows in the Village of Collier

 

