On February 12, 2022, Ann Wedemeyer passed away surrounded by her husband Shel, and children Christine McCoach (Patrick), Sheldon Wedemeyer (Susan), and Beth Kitts (Randy). Surviving also are three grandchildren: Kathryne Lynch (TK), Colleen McCoach (fiancé Dan Lambdin) and Zachary Wedemeyer (Samantha) and three great grandchildren: Leo Wedemeyer, Sophie Wedemeyer and Connell Lynch. Ann grew up in Maine, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Upper Darby High School in PA. She worked for Philadelphia Electric in customer service and after marriage in 1962, raised three children. She worked for Jobs for Delaware Graduates as a Regional Supervisor for 8 years, then earned her bachelor’s degree from Neumann University and finished her professional career with AIG Insurance Company in the training/HR department. Ann lived in Palos Verdes, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Wilmington, DE and Philadelphia, PA before moving to The Villages, FL in 2012. She loved her family, playing games, dancing and traveling internationally (especially to Denmark, the birthplace of her father). When her grandchildren graduated from high school, she rewarded each of them with a cruise which the entire family enjoyed. While living in Philadelphia, Ann and Shel volunteered as ushers at the Walnut Street Theater for 18 years. In addition, she ran a bed and breakfast at their home on Hamilton Street for 5 years. After arriving in The Villages, Ann volunteered her services as a Guardian Ad Litem advocating for children from troubled homes. She was a member of a wine club and book club in The Villages, and also volunteered at the local SPCA caring for cats in the Catty Shack. She actively attended North Lake Presbyterian Church for many years. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to YOUR Humane Society SPCA (994 County Rd 529A, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538) or their favorite charity. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held Monday, February 21, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, Lady Lake, Florida with the funeral service following at 11:00 AM. Interment will be the following day on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory. Online remembrances may be made at www.beyersfuneralhome.com.