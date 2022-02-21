72.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 21, 2022
type here...

Attorney’s letter costs CDD 7 residents $200,000

By Gilbert Windsor
Gilbert Windsor
Gilbert Windsor

The taxpayers of CDD 7 have paid $100,000 to date taken from their General Fund in legal fees that has only produced a letter. CDD 7’s board of Supervisors has failed their fiduciary responsibility to justify the excessive legal fees to rewrite the Inter-Local Agreement (PWAC) with the SLCDD (Developer). PWAC Inter-Local Agreement over the past 18 years has been revised including amendments with CDD 7’s signed off approval.

SLCDD (Developer) last year proposed a PWAC II agreement to remove CDD 11 and CDD12 from original PWAC. However, all CDD’s 5-12 must agree to the PWAC II proposed agreement , if not the original PWAC agreement will continue as normal. CDD 7 is the lone hold out for accepting PWAC II. CDD 7 feels PWAC II has given them legal leverage for revising the “fair share” of allocation of monies. The current allocation of monies for CDD 7 is $1.2 million dollars or 50 percent of CDD 7’s annal budget. All CDD’s has accepted their allocation of monies formula as stated in PWAC agreement.

CDD 7’s so-called “legal leverage” thinking began with disinformation that the original agreement was signed under duress. When the duress conspiracy theory failed the disinformation then turned to the conspiracy the allocation formula was flawed. The “duress” and “allocation of funds” disinformation can not be proven thus is moot. The previous CDD 7 attorney advised that SCCDD has a legal enforced PWAC contract with CDD 7. CDD 7 feels SLCDD has not honored the PWAC agreement (breach of contract). The previous attorney has stated SLCDD has in fact abided by the agreement. CDD 7 Supervisors strongly rejected their previous attorney’s analysis and terminated their yearly $10,000-$20,000 contract. The supervisors quickly issued a “request for proposal” (RFP) for a new attorney. The RFP was answered only by one Law Firm (Tallahassee) within three hours of the Villages. At that time CDD 7 was without any legal representation. Legal representation is required before any meetings can proceed.

CDD 7 hired the Law Firm from Tallahassee. The law firm’s contract with CDD 7 has a hourly rate of $375 including travel time from Tallahassee (three hours each way) to attend all meetings. Also additional time for Architectural Review Committee meetings each week will be billed separately from CDD 7’s regular meetings.

CDD 7 “expended with great energy” directed the new Law Firm to pursue enormous time the breach of contract conspiracy by SLCDD. Did CDD 7 receive or even ask for a legal professional opinion from the new Law Firm concerning  pursuing the conspiracy of breach of contract?

SUMMARY

• The $100,000 letter was finally submitted to SLCDD after spending excessive monies for the conspiracy of a breach of contract. On Feb. 14, 2022 SLCDD stated that the original PWAC agreement will remain in place.

• Additional $100,000 loss to CDD 7. If PWAC II was accepted the revised allocation of monies for CDD 7 would decrease to $1.1 million from $1.2 million. The letter has now cost taxpayers $200,000.

Gilbert Windsor is a resident of the Village of Bonita.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

She is still at it

A Village of Piedmont resident offers a rebuttal to a recent Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Why are residents being denied access to audio hookups at recreation centers?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks why residents are being denied access to audio hookup at recreation centers.

Thank you for taking great care of the crepe myrtle trees

A Village of Fernandina resident is grateful for the care of the crepe myrtle trees in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Snowbird traffic a real problem for neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of De La Vista West resident is pleading for a traffic light to help the neighborhood cope with snowbird traffic. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Let’s pay tribute to Roberto Clemente

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is encouraging The Villages to pay tribute to baseball legend Roberto Clemente.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos