Attorney’s letter costs CDD 7 residents $200,000

The taxpayers of CDD 7 have paid $100,000 to date taken from their General Fund in legal fees that has only produced a letter. CDD 7’s board of Supervisors has failed their fiduciary responsibility to justify the excessive legal fees to rewrite the Inter-Local Agreement (PWAC) with the SLCDD (Developer). PWAC Inter-Local Agreement over the past 18 years has been revised including amendments with CDD 7’s signed off approval.

SLCDD (Developer) last year proposed a PWAC II agreement to remove CDD 11 and CDD12 from original PWAC. However, all CDD’s 5-12 must agree to the PWAC II proposed agreement , if not the original PWAC agreement will continue as normal. CDD 7 is the lone hold out for accepting PWAC II. CDD 7 feels PWAC II has given them legal leverage for revising the “fair share” of allocation of monies. The current allocation of monies for CDD 7 is $1.2 million dollars or 50 percent of CDD 7’s annal budget. All CDD’s has accepted their allocation of monies formula as stated in PWAC agreement.

CDD 7’s so-called “legal leverage” thinking began with disinformation that the original agreement was signed under duress. When the duress conspiracy theory failed the disinformation then turned to the conspiracy the allocation formula was flawed. The “duress” and “allocation of funds” disinformation can not be proven thus is moot. The previous CDD 7 attorney advised that SCCDD has a legal enforced PWAC contract with CDD 7. CDD 7 feels SLCDD has not honored the PWAC agreement (breach of contract). The previous attorney has stated SLCDD has in fact abided by the agreement. CDD 7 Supervisors strongly rejected their previous attorney’s analysis and terminated their yearly $10,000-$20,000 contract. The supervisors quickly issued a “request for proposal” (RFP) for a new attorney. The RFP was answered only by one Law Firm (Tallahassee) within three hours of the Villages. At that time CDD 7 was without any legal representation. Legal representation is required before any meetings can proceed.

CDD 7 hired the Law Firm from Tallahassee. The law firm’s contract with CDD 7 has a hourly rate of $375 including travel time from Tallahassee (three hours each way) to attend all meetings. Also additional time for Architectural Review Committee meetings each week will be billed separately from CDD 7’s regular meetings.

CDD 7 “expended with great energy” directed the new Law Firm to pursue enormous time the breach of contract conspiracy by SLCDD. Did CDD 7 receive or even ask for a legal professional opinion from the new Law Firm concerning pursuing the conspiracy of breach of contract?

SUMMARY

• The $100,000 letter was finally submitted to SLCDD after spending excessive monies for the conspiracy of a breach of contract. On Feb. 14, 2022 SLCDD stated that the original PWAC agreement will remain in place.

• Additional $100,000 loss to CDD 7. If PWAC II was accepted the revised allocation of monies for CDD 7 would decrease to $1.1 million from $1.2 million. The letter has now cost taxpayers $200,000.

Gilbert Windsor is a resident of the Village of Bonita.