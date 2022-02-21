Dorothy Bercowy passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. She was born November 26, 1930 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late John and Josefa (Murianka) Furka. She moved to The Villages with her husband George 11 years ago. She is survived by George whom she has been married to for 69 years. She is also survived by four children Joanne (Kevin) Moran of The Villages Florida, Karen (Richard) Mac Grady of Leesburg Florida, Jill (Edward) Evanoski, Wildwood, Missouri, Gregory Bercowy, Miami, Florida and three beloved Granddaughters Kaitlyn Mac Grady Allentown, Pennsylvania, Jillian Mac Grady Orlando Florida and Grace Evanoski Wildwood, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her sisters Ann DePalma, Mary Banach, Stella Onofrow, Helen Lenzie and Katherine Scalia. Dorothy had a beautiful soprano voice and loved to sing. She sang in the church choir in St. Anne’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Warrington, PA for 25 years. She also sang in the Ukrainian National Choir of Philadelphia, performing in the Cathedral. In addition to singing she volunteered her time for many years at church every Tuesday night working bingo night as well as working in the kitchen baking paska and cooking pierogies. In addition to her volunteer work Dorothy worked full time as a deputy clerk of courts in the Bucks County Court house in Doylestown, PA. Dorothy enjoyed many activities in the Villages, most often involving music. She was involved with the orchid club, book club and bocce. She enjoyed bone builders three times a week for 9 years. She attended St. Andrews Ukrainian Catholic Church in Brooksville, FL and also St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL. Dorothy loved her family most of all in life. Her favorite memories were family vacations, holidays and visits where everyone was gathered. She was a fabulous cook and showed her pride in making fresh meals and baking wonderful pies and cookies. Dorothy had a quick wit and funny sense of humor; she also had a beautiful sunny smile! The family would like to thank Harbor Chase of Wildwood where Dorothy lived for the last year and a half for loving and caring for Dorothy. We’d also like to thank Cornerstone Hospice of Sumter County for making her last day so peaceful and beautiful, treating her with dignity and respect.

A funeral mass for Dorothy will be at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Fl on Tuesday February 22, 2022 at 11:30 am. Interment will be Wednesday February 23 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.