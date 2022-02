To the Editor:

Why are we concerned about the Ukraine border when our border is open with drugs, criminals, illegals pouring through? Unless Biden wants the war with Ukraine to cover Hunter Biden’s and the family’s corruption in Ukraine? If there is a war, then the Bidens are Scot free. Why did Biden give up sanctions on Russia even to their pipeline then shut our country down in oil and gas? Many questions as to why.

Kathleen Cook

Village of Santiago