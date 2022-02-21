Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course renovation expected to begin in May

The renovation of the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course in The Villages is expected to begin in May.

The work will include new greens, tees, fairways and re-grassing of the course. The completion timeline is 180 days.

Potential bidders on the project have been instructed to view the course between 7 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The renovation is being funded through the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

Last year, the AAC funded a $329,234 renovation of the Silver Lake Executive Golf Course on the Historic Side of The Villages.