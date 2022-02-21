72 F
The Villages
Monday, February 21, 2022
Roofing company office manager escapes prosecution in forgery case in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The office manager of a roofing company will not be prosecuted in a forgery case in The Villages.

The prosecutor’s office announced last week that 52-year-old Melissa Skates will not be prosecuted in connection with a charge she falsely notarized a document in the replacement of a roof at a home in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter.

She was arrested Feb. 3 at Safe & Sound Roofing, located at 4313 E. County Road 466 in Oxford.

The Villager signed for the roofing job back in November after an unsolicited visit from a salesman. The Villager said he signed on an iPad. However, the Villager had an odd feeling about the promised work and tried to back out of the contract. In retaliation, the roofing company filed a lien on his house, which he purchased in 2017 for $725,000.

One of the documents used to file the lien was a “notice of commencement,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Villager obtained a copy of the notice of commencement and noticed that it included his signature and a notary seal dated Dec. 3. The Villager had signed the document on Nov. 10 and the notary seal was later affixed to it, the arrest report said. Skates was not present at the time the signature was obtained.

When a detective initially contacted Skates at the roofing company office, she declined to meet with him for an interview. She insisted that what she had done was “legal.”

State Attorney William Gladson announced on Thursday that no information will be filed in the case. He said his office would be, “Unable to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt due to legal and factual issues with the case.”

