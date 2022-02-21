Show some respect for your neighbors

To the Editor:

Curious and curiouser – I see you every day. You are walking your dog, but most assuredly not in your own yard. Why is that? Shouldn’t your dog be walked in your yard until it relieves itself? You have a yard. Why then do you scurry off with your dog before it soils your yard. Are your neighbors so neighborly that they invited your dog to soil their property? No? But you are such an upstanding citizen, you pick up the offending object and cart it away. Some of you actually affix the filled poo bag to your belt (that’s a whole other conversation). And what about letting your dog “water” your neighbor’s landscaping? You know they paid dearly for it and that’s why you don’t want your own yard “watered” in the same manner.

Think about it. It’s really easy. Let your dog walk in your yard until its business is done then take your walk. Respect the property of others. Does it not occur to you how inconsiderate your actions are? You have to explain to me why you think fouling the property of others is OK.

Linda Lippe

Village of St. Catherine