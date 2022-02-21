78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 21, 2022
type here...

Show some respect for your neighbors

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Curious and curiouser – I see you every day. You are walking your dog, but most assuredly not in your own yard. Why is that? Shouldn’t your dog be walked in your yard until it relieves itself? You have a yard. Why then do you scurry off with your dog before it soils your yard. Are your neighbors so neighborly that they invited your dog to soil their property? No? But you are such an upstanding citizen, you pick up the offending object and cart it away. Some of you actually affix the filled poo bag to your belt (that’s a whole other conversation). And what about letting your dog “water” your neighbor’s landscaping? You know they paid dearly for it and that’s why you don’t want your own yard “watered” in the same manner.
Think about it. It’s really easy. Let your dog walk in your yard until its business is done then take your walk. Respect the property of others. Does it not occur to you how inconsiderate your actions are? You have to explain to me why you think fouling the property of others is OK.

Linda Lippe
Village of St. Catherine

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Show some respect for your neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident implores the dog walkers to show some respect for their neighbors.

Is war in the Ukraine aimed at covering up Hunter Biden’s misdeeds?

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory about the eagerness for conflict in Ukraine.

Marsha’s left-wing socialist ideology

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends Columnist Marsha Shearer distorted many facts in a recent opinion piece and suspects she misrepresented the facts to promote her “left-wing socialist ideology.”

She is still at it

A Village of Piedmont resident offers a rebuttal to a recent Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Why are residents being denied access to audio hookups at recreation centers?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks why residents are being denied access to audio hookup at recreation centers.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos