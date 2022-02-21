80.1 F
The Villages
Monday, February 21, 2022
Village of Alhambra man jailed after skipping court date

By Meta Minton
Walter David Lowry

A Village of Alhambra man was jailed after skipping a court date.

Walter David Lowry, 64, was booked Friday at the Marion County Jail on a pair of bench warrants charging him with failure to appear.

He had been driving a silver 2005 Ford utility vehicle when he was ticketed Jan. 29 by the Ocala Police Department on a charge of driving while license suspended. He had also been cited the prior year for driving a vehicle with an improperly assigned tag. He failed to show up in Marion County Court and a judge issued the warrants for his arrest.

He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,500 bond.

