A Villager got his first hole-in-one on his 53rd wedding anniversary.

William Grosjean (a/k/a Billy 2 Club) scored the lucky ace on Jan. 10 at the Palmetto Executive Golf Course. He got the hole-in-one at Hole #1 at 96 yards using a 4-hybrid.

His wife, Eva, still leads the household with two holes-in-one. They live in the Village of Hillsborough.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]