Villager to lose license after pee break during golf cart ride home from town square

A Village of Fenney woman will lose her driver’s license after taking a pee break during a golf cart ride home from a town square.

Jennifer Lynn Clark, 58, who lives in the Sand Pine Villas in the Village of Fenney, will lose her driver’s license for six months after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She has also been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. She previously paid a $166 fine for an open container violation.

Clark was driving a purple Yamaha golf cart shortly before midnight Dec. 10 in the area of Meggison Road and Tharp Avenue when she swerved to avoid hitting a pole, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She stopped in the grass just off the golf cart path.

“I observed the driver exit the golf cart and pull her pants down and proceed to urinate,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The officer approached Clark who “could not keep her balance” and was “slurring her words.” She indicated she had left Brownwood where she drank “a beer.”

She was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but told the officer, “I don’t think I can.”

An inventory of the golf cart turned up two open bottles of Fireball whiskey, two open cans of Michelob Ultra beer and two unopened bottles of Platinum 7X Vodka, located in a cooler.

Although Clark would not take part in field sobriety exercises, she provided breath samples that measured .139 and .143 blood alcohol content.