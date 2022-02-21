Woman taken into custody by deputies after allegedly punching drinking companion

A woman was taken into custody after allegedly punching her drinking companion.

Jade Cyndel Hoffman, 29, was arrested Saturday night at her home at 16330 SE 135th Court in Weirsdale.

Hoffman and a companion had been drinking when Hoffman struck her companion in the eye, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Her companion also suffered a bloody nose. Hoffman fled the scene.

When deputies went to Hoffman’s home, she was waiting for them outside. She said she knew they would be coming to arrest her.

She was taken into custody on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.