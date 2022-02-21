80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 21, 2022
type here...

Woman taken into custody by deputies after allegedly punching drinking companion

By Meta Minton
Jade Hoffman
Jade Hoffman

A woman was taken into custody after allegedly punching her drinking companion.

Jade Cyndel Hoffman, 29, was arrested Saturday night at her home at 16330 SE 135th Court in Weirsdale.

Hoffman and a companion had been drinking when Hoffman struck her companion in the eye, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Her companion also suffered a bloody nose. Hoffman fled the scene.

When deputies went to Hoffman’s home, she was waiting for them outside. She said she knew they would be coming to arrest her.

She was taken into custody on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Show some respect for your neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident implores the dog walkers to show some respect for their neighbors.

Is war in the Ukraine aimed at covering up Hunter Biden’s misdeeds?

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory about the eagerness for conflict in Ukraine.

Marsha’s left-wing socialist ideology

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends Columnist Marsha Shearer distorted many facts in a recent opinion piece and suspects she misrepresented the facts to promote her “left-wing socialist ideology.”

She is still at it

A Village of Piedmont resident offers a rebuttal to a recent Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Why are residents being denied access to audio hookups at recreation centers?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks why residents are being denied access to audio hookup at recreation centers.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos