Colonel Clarence Gerald May

Tuesday, February 22, 2022
By Staff Report
Colonel Clarence Gerald “Jerry” May, USAF, Ret., 78, beloved husband of Patricia “Pat” May passed away on February 18, 2022. He was born on August 4, 1943, in Newton Mississippi. He was the son of Sybil and Clarence May.  Jerry graduated from Newton High School and Mississippi State University. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force. While in the Air Force he received his Masters Degree from American University in Washington D.C. Jerry had a 27-year career in the Air Force that stretched from the Vietnam Campaign to Desert Shield/Storm. Colonel May retired from the Air Force in 1992 after being stationed around the world. After marrying Pat, they moved to The Villages in 2002. Jerry loved to read and play golf, but his passion was for softball. He was active in many clubs and organizations. In addition, to his parents he was predeceased by his son, Jason T May, and wife Allice May. He is survived by Pat, his loving wife of 19 years, brother Ronnie Norman, stepdaughter JoAnna Miller, and stepsons Chris, Chad, and Justin Chapman, and six grandchildren. There will be a Memorial Service held at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake on 02/25/2022 at 2:00 pm to celebrate his life. A burial with military honors will take place at the Newton Veterans Cemetery in Newton, Mississippi at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that a memorial donation be made to a food pantry of your choice or other charity.

