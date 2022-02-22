Daniel R. Sellman Sr., age 74 of the Villages, Florida, passed away on February 13, 2022. Dan is survived by his partner Aline Brousseau; his son Daniel Sellman Jr. and wife Peg Sellman of Hanover PA, daughter Karen Winters of York, PA, daughter Julie Arter and husband Andy Arter of Hanover, PA. Grandchildren Christopher Arter, Natasha Pulido, Jody Winters, Shelby Winters-Cooper, Megan Arter, Kevin Brockman, Andrew Hess and 7 great- grandchildren, nieces Denise Sellman, Sherri Sellman and sister-in-law Patricia Leatherman-Biesecker. He was predeceased by Mother Ruthanna Martin-Rau and brother Ronald Sellman. Dan was born on April 16, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA and attended Littlestown High School. He was an Auto Mechanic, Machinist and owner of many small businesses over the years. Hobbies included Drag Racing, computers, playing cards and was an avid bowler with many 300 games and 800 series. In retirement he enjoyed many club activities, Friday Night Poker, Thursday Pinochle Group and was the Central Florida Senior Bowling Club Tournament Director. Dan moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in 2009 and met the love of his life, Aline Brousseau, in 2015. Not only did they share a love for bowling, playing cards and golf, they shared 7 years of respect, love and a bond that few find in their lifetime. A memorial service in Pennsylvania will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to, Cornerstone Hospice: The Villages, Casa Bella House 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages FL 32162