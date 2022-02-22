Elaine M. Drake

The world lost a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister,aunt, and passionate friend. Elaine Mae Drake, 71, passed away suddenly on February 4, 2022. She was born August 4, 1950, in Michigan, lived in Ohio and Georgia before moving to The Villages in August 2021. Elaine was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother; she was everything to her family, a steady rock throughout the ups and downs of life. She was someone to always lean on, count on, trust, turn to and always wanted the best for her family. Her favorite times in life were always shared with family and friends. Elaine will be thoroughly missed by her family and loved ones. She is survived by her husband Bill Drake, daughter, Suzanne Cooney (Mike), son, Matthew Butler (Mandy), grandchildren, Megan, Ryan & Emily Cooney, Madison, Lizzy, & Emma Butler, sisters, Julie Schroeder (Chuck), Kathy Klugman (Jeff) and brother, Joe Slykerman (Sandy) as well as many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Peter and Dorothy Slykerman, sisters Marie Fletcher, Rosemary Ramsey and brothers Peter and John Slykerman.

We were grateful and lucky to have a wife, mother, grandmother that made us feel so loved, that saying goodbye is the hardest thing we have ever had to do.