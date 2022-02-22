It’s not about Trump!

To the Editor:

Is history talking to us and what was the purpose of Trump? I see the awakening of America, we were told “America First,” and that made us feel good & it was good. Now we don’t feel too good about a whole lot of things. However, we see that American Spirit on the horizon & yes, “we the people,” want our “America First,” back, as well as reinforcing that “American Spirit.”

My belief is Trump rose at a time in history when America needed his presence. That trusting leadership, through such difficult distracting times, proved to be what America needed. Many Americans realize that leadership, is needed as we live today. The start of that process will occur in November as that “American Spirit,” moves the process of elections. A critical election which could result in Americans putting a stop to the bleeding of our government, of our “Republic.” That should be the only goal we all contemplate. That is all we need to accomplish for now.

“America First” is further down the road and we must forever be diligent as we move closer to that time. So, let’s be clear, this isn’t about Trump, even if he becomes the next President. This is about the American concepts he believes in, his policies, all guided by the founding of this “Republic,” quite simply Trump believes in this Republic, in America. Of course, the left will come out with more Trump attacks, the problem the left has is they concentrate on attacking the person because they are unable to attack his beliefs in America. Comically, they keep failing when it comes to evidence, they never had any.

So, will Trump be back? More importantly, I believe his policies will be back because America needs them, Americans realize our work is incomplete. We know how America was during his Presidency, Americans prospered, America was safe on the world stage. The American belief system was secure, although under constant attack by those with un-American beliefs.

If we pay attention, although hidden by the media, we find this isn’t just about America. There is a worldwide movement underway. Protestors from France to Canada are not protesting in support of Trump. They are protesting in support of that American Spirit called Freedom, that’s all they want. The Canadian Prime Minister said Trump supporters were supporting the Canadian Truckers, failing to realize ‘Trump Supporters,’ support freedom, they are still trying to blame Trump, for that very reason they are doomed to fail.

But our work isn’t done, we still need to keep politicians honest, to protect our children, to protect our freedoms, we still need to be active in preserving our Republic and we are. Across America, Americans are standing up & making their voice heard, we are fighting for our freedoms as we always have. So go about your lives with the confidence that you are not alone, there are millions of Americans behind you who feel as you do. Yes, we are going to win and the Republic will survive.

To be honest, I would love to see another Trump-Clinton run for the presidency, let the American spirit decide which direction is best for America once and for all.

Frank D. Lovell

American Patriot

Free State of Florida