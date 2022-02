Manuel Antonio Lemus Jr., 55, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born May 1, 1966 in San Salvador, El Salvador to Manuel Antonio, Sr. and Irma Lemus. Manuel is survived by his loving wife, Corinne Maria Lemus; Father, Manuel Antonio Lemus, Sr.; brothers: Carlos Lemus, and Jamie Lemus; father-in-law, Albert (Roberta) Tomao and many other loving family and friends.

We also remember Manny’s brother, Oscar who passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022.