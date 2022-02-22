83 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Outspoken CDD 7 supervisor files paperwork to run later this year

By Meta Minton
Stephen Lapp

Community Development District 7 Supervisor Stephen Lapp has filed paperwork to run for election later this year.

The Village of Hemingway representative was appointed to the CDD 7 board in 2020. He is a former U.S. Department of Justice forensic investigator.

Lapp filed paperwork this week with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office indicating he will run for election to the Seat 3 seat he currently holds by appointment. It is a non-partisan election.

He serves as CDD 7’s alternate representative to the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities and infrastructure south of County Road 466. Lapp is known for speaking his mind, including on the recent hot-button topics of the Brownwood Woodshop and whether apartment dwellers are paying their fair share in The Villages.

