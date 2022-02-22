83 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Owners of Bubba the dog fined again for trespassing on neighbor’s lawn

By Meta Minton

The owners of Bubba the dog have been fined again for his continued trespassing on a neighbor’s lawn.

Videos of Bubba on the neighbor’s lawn were shown Tuesday morning in a public hearing before a special magistrate at Lady Lake Town Hall. The videos were collected over Christmas and New Year’s.

The dog is owned by Brandy Steinmetz and Chase Smallwood who live at 365 Carriage Lane. Bubba had previously prompted a fine because of prior intrusions on the neighboring property.

Bubba the dog was captured on video in a neighbors yard
“This has been going on for over a year. The town has been very lenient,” said neighbor Samantha Anderson. “Everybody else in the neighborhood walks their dogs on a leash. When you have one bad apple in the bunch, it causes problems for everybody in the neighborhood.”

Special Magistrate Joshua Bills ordered a $100 fine for Bubba’s latest trespassing.

In addition, Bubba’s owners also possess two English bulldogs, Cookie and Ginger. The unleashed dogs have also been captured on video surveillance trespassing on the neighboring property. An animal control officer investigated the situation and found that there was no proof that Ginger had been vaccinated against rabies. Steinmetz and  Smallwood will face an additional $135 fine for that infraction, but could be cleared if they are able to produce verification that the dog has been vaccinated.

Smallwood and Steinmetz did not attend the hearing.

