Villager arrested after returning to her premiere home against judge’s orders

A Villager was arrested after returning to her premiere home against a judge’s orders.

Nanette Reneau, 62, was taken into custody Monday after returning to her home on SE 88th Covington Circle in the Royal Oak section of the Village of Springdale.

She had been arrested Thursday on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. She allegedly threw a set of keys at her 73-year-old husband. He bonded her out of the Marion County Jail on Friday, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She returned to the home, despite the fact she had been ordered not to have contact with her husband.

A female friend went to Reneau’s home after the husband called the friend to report his wife was “acting crazy,” the report said.

When deputies found Reneau in the 17600 block of SE 88th Covington Circle, she was “extremely intoxicated.” Deputies verified that the judge had ordered Reneau not to return to the residence and to stay at least 500 feet away from her husband.

She was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

Reneau had been arrested in 2019 in a battle over a bottle of vodka when she was living in the Village of Belle Aire. That charge of battery was dropped after Reneau completed an anger management course.