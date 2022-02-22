83 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
type here...

Villager arrested after returning to her premiere home against judge’s orders

By Meta Minton
Nanette Reneau 1
Nanette Reneau

A Villager was arrested after returning to her premiere home against a judge’s orders.

Nanette Reneau, 62, was taken into custody Monday after returning to her home on SE 88th Covington Circle in the Royal Oak section of the Village of Springdale.

She had been arrested Thursday on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. She allegedly threw a set of keys at her 73-year-old husband. He bonded her out of the Marion County Jail on Friday, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She returned to the home, despite the fact she had been ordered not to have contact with her husband.

A female friend went to Reneau’s home after the husband called the friend to report his wife was “acting crazy,” the report said.

When deputies found Reneau in the 17600 block of SE 88th Covington Circle, she was “extremely intoxicated.” Deputies verified that the judge had ordered Reneau not to return to the residence and to stay at least 500 feet away from her husband.

She was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

Reneau had been arrested in 2019 in a battle over a bottle of vodka when she was living in the Village of Belle Aire. That charge of battery was dropped after Reneau completed an anger management course.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s not about Trump!

In a Letter to the Editor, a faithful Villages-News.com reader contends that his belief is that President Trump rose at a time in history when America needed his presence. But does the country still need him?

Show some respect for your neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident implores the dog walkers to show some respect for their neighbors.

Is war in the Ukraine aimed at covering up Hunter Biden’s misdeeds?

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory about the eagerness for conflict in Ukraine.

Marsha’s left-wing socialist ideology

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends Columnist Marsha Shearer distorted many facts in a recent opinion piece and suspects she misrepresented the facts to promote her “left-wing socialist ideology.”

She is still at it

A Village of Piedmont resident offers a rebuttal to a recent Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos