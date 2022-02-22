83 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
type here...

Villages couple jailed after crashing into golf carts after drinking at town square 

By Meta Minton
Laura Salter
Laura Salter

A Villages couple landed behind bars when their vehicle crashed into multiple golf carts after they went drinking at a restaurant at town square.

Laura Pamela Salter, 71, who lives at 2577 Privada Drive in the Village of Alhambra, was at the wheel of a black 2018 Nissan SUV at about 7 p.m. Monday when she crashed into three golf carts, pushing them from their parking spaces on Lakeshore Drive at Lake Sumter Landing. She put the SUV in reverse and sideswiped three more golf carts, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies attempted to speak to the Moultrie, Ga. native, she had to lean on the SUV to maintain her balance. It appeared she was “highly intoxicated.” She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .178 and .160 blood alcohol content.

A receipt was found in the vehicle which showed the following alcoholic drinks had been purchased at RJ Gator’s – three vodka drinks, three gin drinks and three  Fireball drinks.

Larry Pogue
Larry Pogue

During the DUI investigation, Salter’s live-in boyfriend, 77-year-old Larry Pogue, attempted to persuade the deputies not to be “hard asses.” Pogue identified himself as a “veteran” who “has killed many people.” He said he believed the deputies had a certain amount of “discretion” and could use it to let Salter go. When deputies were not receptive to the idea, Pogue insulted a female deputy at the scene and asked, “Doesn’t the sheriff’s office have a weight limit policy?” When deputies attempted to take Pogue into custody, he struggled with them and pulled away.

In 2020, Pogue was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest after getting “verbally aggressive” toward employees at McCall’s Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square. He had been arrested in 2015 after he allegedly punched a man and insulted a supporter of the LGBT community who he accused of taking his seat near the gazebo at Spanish Springs Town Square. Pogue had been arrested earlier in 2015 on a charge of disorderly intoxication at American Legion Post 347. 

Salter was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Pogue was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. He was booked at the jail and also released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s not about Trump!

In a Letter to the Editor, a faithful Villages-News.com reader contends that his belief is that President Trump rose at a time in history when America needed his presence. But does the country still need him?

Show some respect for your neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident implores the dog walkers to show some respect for their neighbors.

Is war in the Ukraine aimed at covering up Hunter Biden’s misdeeds?

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory about the eagerness for conflict in Ukraine.

Marsha’s left-wing socialist ideology

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends Columnist Marsha Shearer distorted many facts in a recent opinion piece and suspects she misrepresented the facts to promote her “left-wing socialist ideology.”

She is still at it

A Village of Piedmont resident offers a rebuttal to a recent Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos