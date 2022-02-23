Donald George Boucher

Donald Boucher, 84, of Summerfield, passed away unexpectedly February 13, 2022, at home. He was born December 2, 1937, in Willlimantic, Connecticut, the son of Joseph R. Sr. and Tynne (Hilden) Boucher. Donald graduated from Windham High School, Class of 1955. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Navy, stationed on the USS Garfield. After his discharge he returned to Willimantic and started what would become a more than 30 year career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in E. Hartford, Connecticut. Following his retirement, he and his wife Joan traveled extensively throughout the United States before settling in Summerfield, Florida where he enjoyed gardening, golf, and travel to Europe, China, and Finland. Donald was an avid poker player and member of the Stonecrest Computer Club. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife Joan (Busiere) of 33 years, his sister Ruth (Huryat) Boucher, and his brothers Joseph, Arthur, Robert, and Milton. He leaves behind his brother John of Willimantic, his daughter Cynthia (Arita) and husband Patrick of Rye Brook, NY, son Joseph and wife Jennifer of Cos Cob, CT, son Kenneth and wife Carole of Branford, CT, his stepsons Todd Spofford and wife Lisa of Belleview, Florida, Ted Spofford and wife Lisa of Ocala, Florida, and Mark Spofford; his grandchildren Emily Arita, Elizabeth (Arita) Jackson and her husband Andrew, Alec and Kyle Boucher, Brendan, Chloe, and Gavin Boucher, Christina (Spofford) Lee and her husband Timothy, Kyle, Amber, and Casey Spofford, Kalene Pagan, Melissa Kowalski, and eleven great grandchildren whom he adored. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews including Lisa (Boucher) Gilmour and her husband Warren, Sandra (Huryat) DeNutte, and Linda Boucher; as well as many friends and neighbors.