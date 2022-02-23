Jacqueline Marie Salus, 82, of the The Villages, Florida was joined with her heavenly Father on February 8, 2022. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and best friend. Jackie was born to William and Margaret (Long) Campbell on August 25, 1939 in Pittston, PA. She graduated from Wyoming Seminary Prep School, Kingston PA in 1957 and went on to study Elementary Education at Misericordia University in Dallas, PA. After graduating with a degree in education, she landed her first job as a teacher in Rockaway, NJ. This kicked off a 35 year career in education shaping the minds of hundreds of children. Most of this time was spent at Hatchery Hill Elementary School in Hackettstown, NJ. While at Hatchery Hill she completed her Masters in Elementary Education from Farleigh Dickinson University. In 1956, Jackie met and fell in love with Robert J Salus and they were wed in August of 1961. They were blessed with three children, Bobby, Kevin and Lori. Bob and Jackie were married for 49 years. They stood by each other through many joys and some sorrows, providing a wonderful example of a loving and enduring marriage to their children and grandchildren. After retiring from teaching in 1996, Jackie moved with Bob to Florida. She met many friends and enjoyed her time playing golf, traveling and going on many grand adventures. She was an active member of the Red Hats and volunteered at the Villages Hospital and Cornerstone Hospice house.

Jackie was predeceased by her husband Robert and sister Roxann Scaltz. She is survived by her 3 children Bobby (Diana), Kevin (Stephanie) and Lori (Todd), her 5 grandchildren; Robert (Kayla), Erika, Wyatt, Michelle, Taylor and also her sister Marguerite Muller.

A gathering will begin at 10:30AM on March 25th followed by a Memorial service at 10:30 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home with a burial at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Camp Boggy Creek to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in her name.