Man with suspended Pennsylvania license arrested after driving without headlights

A man with a suspended Pennsylvania driver’s license was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel of a car.

Luis Emilio Molina, 33, of Fruitland Park was driving a gray Toyota Camry on Sunday night when he was pulled over at Palm Plaza in Leesburg because his headlights were not on, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

When an officer approached the vehicle, the “odor of fresh marijuana” was detected. A check revealed Molina’s Pennsylvania driver’s license was suspended due to a conviction for driving under the influence.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle. A female passenger was found to have a small plastic bag of marijuana concealed in the front of her pants. She was issued a misdemeanor citation for possession of marijuana.

Molina was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended for DUI. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000.