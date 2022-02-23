81.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
type here...

Man with suspended Pennsylvania license arrested after driving without headlights

By Meta Minton
Luis Emilio Molina
Luis Emilio Molina

A man with a suspended Pennsylvania driver’s license was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel of a car.

Luis Emilio Molina, 33, of Fruitland Park was driving a gray Toyota Camry on Sunday night when he was pulled over at Palm Plaza in Leesburg because his headlights were not on, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

When an officer approached the vehicle, the “odor of fresh marijuana” was detected. A check revealed Molina’s Pennsylvania driver’s license was suspended due to a conviction for driving under the influence.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle.  A female passenger was found to have a small plastic bag of marijuana concealed in the front of her pants. She was issued a misdemeanor citation for possession of marijuana.

Molina was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended for DUI. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s not about Trump!

In a Letter to the Editor, a faithful Villages-News.com reader contends that his belief is that President Trump rose at a time in history when America needed his presence. But does the country still need him?

Show some respect for your neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident implores the dog walkers to show some respect for their neighbors.

Is war in the Ukraine aimed at covering up Hunter Biden’s misdeeds?

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory about the eagerness for conflict in Ukraine.

Marsha’s left-wing socialist ideology

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends Columnist Marsha Shearer distorted many facts in a recent opinion piece and suspects she misrepresented the facts to promote her “left-wing socialist ideology.”

She is still at it

A Village of Piedmont resident offers a rebuttal to a recent Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos