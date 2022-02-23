On February 1, 2022 after a brief illness, Peggy Kirkpatrick Marley passed away peacefully at age 90. She got her wings and went to walk with the angels at 5:20am, she was always an “early bird”. She was born June 25, 1923 in Triangle, Virginia and was raised with 5 siblings in Pleasant Garden, North Carolina. In 1950, she married her husband, Eli Marley who had returned home from serving in WWII. They started a family and resided in Greensboro, North Carolina until they were transferred to Central Florida in the early 1960’s. Later, they moved to Ormond Beach which became her favorite community and where she always looked forward to long walks on the beach with family and friends. In the 1950’s, the phrase “stay-at-home-mom” did not exist, Peggy did what was typical for women of that era, to stay at home with the children while the husbands worked. Peggy was an exceptional wife and mother who raised 3 children. She cared deeply for her family and friends, and was very fond of her 3 grandchildren. Peggy enjoyed gardening and had a plentiful vegetable garden and beautiful flower and rose gardens. She had a passion for fashion and sewing, and won first place in dress reviews at her community Garden Club. Her first job was at a Fabric Boutique in Winter Park, Florida where she shared her creative skills and conducted sewing lessons. Later she worked with Eli in a family business, Robertson’s Auto Parts in Daytona Beach. Among her many talents were golfing, and dancing from Western Dance to Disco to Ballroom, she was “the belle of the ball”. We will forever cherish the memories of many family celebrations throughout the years, Mom was a wonderful hostess. Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Eli Franklin Marley. She is survived by one sibling, her sister Margaret Garland, her daughter Teresa Marley Hollweg and husband Kenneth Charles (Chuck) Hollweg, her son Thomas Eli (Tom) Marley and two grandsons, Thomas Eli Marley II and Donald Patrick Marley, daughter Carolyn Marley Parker and grandson Stanley Elston Parker III, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice in Peggy’s name.