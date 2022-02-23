Popular entertainer Petrina seeking applicants for iSparkle Scholarship

A popular entertainer in The Villages is seeking applicants for her scholarship that recognizes high school seniors involved in efforts to create atmospheres of inclusion for their peers.

Petrina has been running her charity, iSparkle Scholarship, since 2014. The charity stands for the things you can “do and have done” to help others and is reflected in the acronym:

I=Inclusion

S=Support

P=Protect

A=Act

R=Respect

K=Kindness

L=Lift Spirits

E=Encourage

Family member of Villagers are encouraged to apply and can live anywhere in the United States. All they have to do is create a short selfie video, no longer than four minutes, stating how they reflect the values of iSparkle from the acronym.

The winner will receive a $2,000 scholarship and the runner-up will receive $500. Applications are currently being accepted and the winner will be announced in March.

For further details on how to apply, visit https://www.petrina.biz/isparkle-html.