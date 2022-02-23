84.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
RV catches fire while traveling near country club in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Villages Public Safety Department battled an RV fire on Tuesday near a country club in The Villages.

The RV had been northbound on Buena Vista Boulevard near Evans Prairie Country Club when the blaze broke out. Heavy fire and smoke was coming from the engine compartment, extending into the front cabin and the rest of the RV, according to the fire department. The fire was brought under control and fully extinguished.

Firefighters extinguished the fire which broke out in the RV traveling on Buena Vista Boulevard
Firefighters extinguished the fire which broke out in the RV traveling on Buena Vista Boulevard.

Multiple fire department units responded from fire stations across The Villages, including stations at Brownwood, Paradise, Coleman and Bonita Boulevard.

Sumter County’s American Medical Response crews, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Community Watch also responded to the scene.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages, Florida

