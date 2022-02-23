Sumter County commissioners reject luxury recreational vehicle park

In a rare denial of a land-use application, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday rejected a plan for a luxury recreational vehicle park on the west side of State Road 471 near Webster.

After an hour-long public hearing, three commissioners voted unanimously to deny a comprehensive plan amendment and did not consider a related zoning change for the park.

The plan by Annie MEH, Inc., represented by Lenteisa Hill, a U.S. Navy veteran with a master’s degree in engineering, called for 108 RV camp sites, 10 tent sites, 10 tree house cabins and 105 storage units on 38 acres. The project also would include laser tag and golf simulator amenities, an office and a meeting hall.

Located about three-quarters of a mile from the urban service boundary, the park would include on-site sewer and water facilities. Hill pledged to connect to municipal sewer and water when it becomes available.

The planning and zoning special master recommended denial of the project after a Feb. 7 public hearing. A review by county staff found that it would constitute urban sprawl because it is surrounded by rural zoning.

After living in an RV full-time since 2018, Hill, who has a California address, said she selected Sumter County for the park.

She said RV parks usually are located away from urban areas so campers can enjoy a natural environment. She said several other Sumter County parks are located in rural areas with expansion approved as recently as 2011. Some also have on-site sewer and water facilities.

“Our project is no different than any of these,” she said, adding that the park could add $12 million a year to the county’s economy and campers would spend nearly $300 daily based on a spreadsheet analysis.

But Michael Mather, who was among 16 area property owners objecting to the project, said he doubted the park could generate that kind of economic benefit in southern Sumter County.

James Wade, a Bushnell attorney representing the residents, said the project fits the definition of urban sprawl and would increase the density to 3.8 units per acre from one unit every 10 acres.

Ashley Hunt, a Leesburg lawyer who serves as Wildwood city attorney, represented Hill and argued that the urban sprawl definition does not apply to RV parks, which are not a good fit for urban areas.

“All she’s asking is that she gets a fair shake,” Hunt said. “She just wants to be treated as anybody else is being treated.”