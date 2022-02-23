81.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Sumter County Schools salute School Related Employees of the Year

By Staff Report

Nominees for Sumter’s School Related Employee of the Year were recognized recently by the Sumter County School Board. Family, friends and co-workers accompanied these honorees to a reception at the Sumter County School Board Office, and to the awards presentation ceremony that followed. Individual well-wishes were given by Superintendent Rick Shirley and by each school board member.

“We are so honored to have such quality staff within our school district. They don’t just do their jobs well, they also perform their duties with great care and compassion for our students,” said Shirley.

Tracy Jones, Madelyn Mead, Jeffery Sloan, Tina Brothers, Jason Pelfrey, Gloria Mathis, Angeline Field, Lisa Ochoa, Alice Wells, Deborah Boyatt and Susie Leonhart, from left.

The nominees were:

Tracy Jones – District Office/SPC/AEC

Susie Leonhart – Webster Elementary School

Deborah Boyatt – South Sumter High School

Angeline Field – South Sumter Middle School

Gloria Mathis – Transportation

Lisa Ochoa – Sumter P.R.E.P Academy

Tina Brothers – Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School

Madelyn Mead – Wildwood Middle High School

Alice Wells – Bushnell Elementary School

Jeffery Sloan – Wildwood Elementary School

The process for selecting the School Related Employee of the Year begins at the school or site level where nominees are selected by their peers.  The school or site winners are then asked to submit a portfolio that includes a history of trainings, recognitions, contributions to their school and community, and letters of recommendation.  The portfolios are reviewed by a committee of district administrators and three finalists are chosen.  The three SREY finalists selected for 2022 were:  Susie Leonhart (Webster Elementary School), Tracy Jones (District Office/SPC/AEC), and Angeline Field (South Sumter Middle School).

Several weeks later, these three finalists were interviewed by a committee consisting of business and community leaders, not employed by the Sumter County School District.  From these interview sessions, a district winner was chosen. This year, Angeline Field of South Sumter Middle School, received this prestigious honor. Field will now move into the next phase of the program- the state competition.

The Florida School-Related Employee of the Year Program recognizes outstanding education support personnel for their contributions to their schools and communities.  The program honors one state representative and four finalists who have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in the performance of their jobs, thereby earning them the respect and admiration of students, teachers, administrators and parents.

