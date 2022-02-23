Suspect with child porn on devices nabbed after taking his children to school bus stop

A suspect with child pornography on his electronic devices was nabbed after dropping off his children at a school bus stop.

Brandon Elledge, 36, was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in Ocklawaha on 20 counts of possession of obscene material depicting child sex.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies had secured warrants for his arrest and began surveilling Elledge’s home at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The deputies watched him leave to take his children to a school bus stop. When he arrived back in the driveway, deputies moved in and took him into custody.

Warrants had been obtained to access Elledge’s Google and Spectrum accounts. The warrants led to the discovery of images uploaded by Elledge, including images of prepubescent girls in sexually abusive situations, including several with adult males. Google had suspended Elledge’s account because the images he was uploading violated their standards. The images were found on laptops, flash drives and Elledge’s phone. He admitted he viewed the images to become sexually aroused.

Elledge’s wife said she was “unaware” of her husband’s interest in sexual interest in children, the arrest report noted.

He was taken into custody and booked on $100,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.