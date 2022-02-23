84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
type here...

Suspect with child porn on devices nabbed after taking his children to school bus stop

By Meta Minton
Brandon Elledge
Brandon Elledge

A suspect with child pornography on his electronic devices was nabbed after dropping off his children at a school bus stop.

Brandon Elledge, 36, was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in Ocklawaha on 20 counts of possession of obscene material depicting child sex.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies had secured warrants for his arrest and began surveilling Elledge’s home at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The deputies watched him leave to take his children to a school bus stop. When he arrived back in the driveway, deputies moved in and took him into custody.

Warrants had been obtained to access Elledge’s Google and Spectrum accounts. The warrants led to the discovery of images uploaded by Elledge, including images of prepubescent girls in sexually abusive situations, including several with adult males. Google had suspended Elledge’s account because the images he was uploading violated their standards. The images were found on laptops, flash drives and Elledge’s phone. He admitted he viewed the images to become sexually aroused.

Elledge’s wife said she was “unaware” of her husband’s interest in sexual interest in children, the arrest report noted.

He was taken into custody and booked on $100,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Safe seating at Savannah Center?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about the safety of seating at Savannah Center.

Floridians should oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election police

In a Letter to the Editor, a Floridian encourages her fellow citizens to to oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis' bill which will increase taxpayer expense and restrict voting rights.

Village of Polo Ridge resident grateful for her neighbor

A Village of Polo Ridge resident is grateful for her neighbor. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It’s not about Trump!

In a Letter to the Editor, a faithful Villages-News.com reader contends that his belief is that President Trump rose at a time in history when America needed his presence. But does the country still need him?

Show some respect for your neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident implores the dog walkers to show some respect for their neighbors.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos