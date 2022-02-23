81.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Village of Hillsborough resident gets hole-in-one on 2/22/22

By Staff Report

Ed Kelly of the Village of Hillsborough got a hole-in-one on 2/22/22.

Ed Kelly
Ed Kelly

He scored the lucky ace at Hole #8 at the Destin golf course at Bonifay Country Club. 

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]

