Village of Polo Ridge resident grateful for her neighbor

To the Editor:
I would like to thank my neighbor, Don Cosentino, who walks every morning, rain or shine, and puts the paper up at my garage door. I really appreciate it. Thanks again, Don.
Carolyn Harte
Village of Polo Ridge
