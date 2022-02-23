81.6 F
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Village of Polo Ridge resident grateful for her neighbor

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I would like to thank my neighbor, Don Cosentino, who walks every morning, rain or shine, and puts the paper up at my garage door. I really appreciate it. Thanks again, Don.

Carolyn Harte
Village of Polo Ridge

 

