85 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 24, 2022
type here...

300-pound man jailed after taking Uber to Winn-Dixie in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Scott Kerster
Scott Kerster

A 300-pound man has been jailed after taking an Uber to a Winn-Dixie in The Villages.

Scott Robert Kerster, 45, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at his home at the Lake Sumter Reserve Senior Apartments at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road. He is charged with violating his probation in connection with a conviction from a 2020 incident in which he stole money from a tip jar at Little Joey’s Italian Restaurant at Baylee Plaza in Summerfield. As part of his community control sentence, he has been under house arrest.

Kerster’s mother, with whom he formerly lived in the Village of Chatham, had been taken by ambulance Feb. 9 from the apartment complex. A neighbor went to the hospital to check on the mother and was surprised that Kerster was not there with her. Instead of accompanying her to the hospital, Kerster called an Uber and went to a Winn-Dixie store in The Villages, according to violation report from the Florida Department of Corrections. The native New Yorker also known as “Scott Fudge,” is on community control through Oct. 20, 2023 and not allowed to leave his home without receiving permission from his probation officer. A Winn-Dixie receipt confirmed Kerster’s unauthorized visit to the grocery store.

Kerster was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

At the time of his arrest in 2020, he reportedly weighed 450 pounds. He has multiple convictions for grand theft, theft and burglary.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

You don’t have to have a cross in your yard to be a good Christian

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident weighs in on the little white cross controversy.

Burning rather than recycling doesn’t make sense

A Village of Hacienda North resident questions a decision to burn recyclables in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Northern Turnpike Extension could decimate parts of Sumter County

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on the damage that could be done if the Northern Turnpike Extension is approved.

Safe seating at Savannah Center?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about the safety of seating at Savannah Center.

Floridians should oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election police

In a Letter to the Editor, a Floridian encourages her fellow citizens to to oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis' bill which will increase taxpayer expense and restrict voting rights.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos