300-pound man jailed after taking Uber to Winn-Dixie in The Villages

A 300-pound man has been jailed after taking an Uber to a Winn-Dixie in The Villages.

Scott Robert Kerster, 45, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at his home at the Lake Sumter Reserve Senior Apartments at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road. He is charged with violating his probation in connection with a conviction from a 2020 incident in which he stole money from a tip jar at Little Joey’s Italian Restaurant at Baylee Plaza in Summerfield. As part of his community control sentence, he has been under house arrest.

Kerster’s mother, with whom he formerly lived in the Village of Chatham, had been taken by ambulance Feb. 9 from the apartment complex. A neighbor went to the hospital to check on the mother and was surprised that Kerster was not there with her. Instead of accompanying her to the hospital, Kerster called an Uber and went to a Winn-Dixie store in The Villages, according to violation report from the Florida Department of Corrections. The native New Yorker also known as “Scott Fudge,” is on community control through Oct. 20, 2023 and not allowed to leave his home without receiving permission from his probation officer. A Winn-Dixie receipt confirmed Kerster’s unauthorized visit to the grocery store.

Kerster was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

At the time of his arrest in 2020, he reportedly weighed 450 pounds. He has multiple convictions for grand theft, theft and burglary.