To the Editor:

Used to be we could be a responsible citizen and take our aluminum cans for recycling to the post office locations (thank you Lions Club) –and we could also separate our garbage to help in recycling efforts. NOW–it appears that we have no choice but “to take the lazy way out” and assume that simply “burning all that stuff up” is the solution.

Doesn’t make sense to me. Any suggestions?

Bob Morris

Village of Hacienda North