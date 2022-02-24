Golfer and Brownwood Birders pair up to rescue beloved Eaglet in The Villages

A pair of bald eagles nest each year along the Springdale walking trail. Each year this pair of Bald Eagles nest in a electric tower along the Springdale walking trail, and Hole #8 of Briarwood Executive Golf Course, and become a like a tourist attraction to the locals and visitors.

Golfers playing the Briarwood golf course usually stop on the 8th tee and look up to see an Eagle or two, and this time of year, Eaglets. The same for walkers and people in golf carts transiting under the nest. Binoculars come out and people stop under the tower to watch and have quick conversations with each other about the beautiful eagles, and little eaglets.

This year around Feb. 1, among much anticipation from the regular eagle watchers, two tiny heads were seen popping up over the railings along the edge of the nest. Adult Eagles would take turns flying in with food. You could watch them pick apart whatever they brought in for food, and tediously feed the little eaglets beak to beak. Cart riders, golfers, and walkers all watching in amazement, and with big smiles.

The second week in February it was noticed that only one Eaglet was active in the nest. The adults would fly in and feed this one lone eaglet. It was then determined that one of the eaglets had died. The reason still is not known, but the other eaglet left seemed to be thriving.

Early this week the lone remaining eaglet was starting to fledge, and it was observed by passerby’s standing on the railings of the nest and flapping it’s wings. Practicing to get ready for flight. Their wings are almost as large as the adults eagles at this stage.

Wednesday morning, an early morning golfer noticed, and photographed, the eagle on the ground under the tower. It was quickly determined it had inadvertently fell from the nest and glided to the ground. At this stage in development it could not fly and return to the nest high above.

This was quickly reported to the Brownwood Birders club who took immediate action. They got in touch with the right people who went out to rescue the Eagle.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission put an officer on it, and a wildlife rehabilitation specialist was contacted. Members of the Brownwood Birders offered their help, too.

The Brownwood Birders were notified a few hours later that the eaglet had been secured and it would “stay at a rehabber for 1-2 weeks until it figures out the owners’ manual for its wings.”

It would then be returned to the nesting site and released. There were people, and loose dogs, seen around the Eaglet on the ground when the rescuers arrived, causing the eagle to be very distressed.

So keep your eyes open for the return of the Eaglet to its nest in a couple weeks.