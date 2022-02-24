Jack Russell Millard, age 89, of Ponce De Leon, Florida, a retired commercial airlines instructor pilot, passed away surrounded by his family on February 20, 2022. He was born in Vancouver, BC, Canada and immigrated to the United States where he joined the United States Air Force. His military duties brought him to Florida for the first time in 1971, residing in Orlando and Fort Walton Beach. He traveled the world until he returned to Florida in 1992, where he retired and remained until his death. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church (He was brought to the Lord by Pastor Rocky Culpepper of Grace Baptist Church) in Belleview, Florida. He is a VFW Life Member, holding positions as Post 8083 Commander and District 22 Commander. He was also a life member of the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America and the Quiet Birdmen. His service in the United States Air Force spanned 28 years, encompassing duties in both the Korean and Vietnam Conflict. He was preceded in death by his First Wife Carol, Son John, Daughter Debra, and Second Wife Dianne. He is survived by his Sister Joanne, and his Sons; Arthur, Robert and William. He is also survived by 14 Grandchildren and 22 Great-Grandchildren. He will be laid to rest in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, it is Jacks wish that donations be made to the Central and North Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com