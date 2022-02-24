Key Lime Pie King reigns again after nearly three-year hiatus

The Key Lime Pie King is reigning again after a nearly three-year hiatus.

Anthony Edmondson began selling his key lime pies in 2014 on Micro Racetrack Road. His twice-a-month pie-selling venture became so popular that he eventually didn’t have the time or luxury of setting up his tent. He wound up selling pies straight from his truck. He sold out within a matter of hours.

In 2018, the Key Lime Pie King took off his crown and opted to take a break. With COVID-19, the break continued longer than he had anticipated.

This past Christmas, Edmondson returned with his special pies and tent to Micro Racetrack Road, about halfway between County Road 466A and Lake Ella Road. He was out again on Thursday.

His recipe has become a favorite of many area residents. The recipe is the Florida native’s own.

“Real key lime pie is not green,” he said. “And it does not have a soft ‘pudding’ texture. The pie gets its true pale yellow color from the egg yolks that predominate the ingredient list.”

Everyone who drives up must take a sample.

“You don’t buy it, until you try it,” he insists.

The Key Lime Pie King holds a business license and food safety license. He leases the land where he sets up his tent. He’ll gladly put customers’ pies on ice if they are more than a half hour from home.

During the Key Lime Pie King’s absence, another key lime pie vendor began setting up shop on Micro Racetrack Road. The two pie-sellers are not affiliated with one another.